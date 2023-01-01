Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve short ribs

Corner Stop Eatery

235 Hull St, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib$28.00
Low and slowly braised boneless short rib, creamy polenta & braised kale
More about Corner Stop Eatery
Salty Days Cohasset

85 South Main Street, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB$28.00
More about Salty Days Cohasset

