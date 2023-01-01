Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Cohasset
/
Cohasset
/
Short Ribs
Cohasset restaurants that serve short ribs
Corner Stop Eatery
235 Hull St, Cohasset
No reviews yet
Short Rib
$28.00
Low and slowly braised boneless short rib, creamy polenta & braised kale
More about Corner Stop Eatery
Salty Days Cohasset
85 South Main Street, Cohasset
No reviews yet
SHORT RIB
$28.00
More about Salty Days Cohasset
