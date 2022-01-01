Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve sliders

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Beef Slider (2)$8.00
Roast beef, horseradish sauce, provolone, greens on an onion slider roll.
More about The Fresh Feast
Banner pic

 

Salty Days Cohasset

85 South Main Street, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER SLIDER PLATTER - 12$96.00
More about Salty Days Cohasset

Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset

Stew

Vegetable Soup

Bisque

Shrimp Tempura

Tacos

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Cohasset to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston