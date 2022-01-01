Tacos in Cohasset
Cohasset restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lenny's Hideaway
Lenny's Hideaway
8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset
|Butternut Squash Kale Taco
|$7.50
Roasted Sweet Potato and Kale on a corn. tortilla topped, with. crema, pepitas, and cascabel onion oil
|Carnitas Taco
|$7.50
Carnitas, crudo, cilantro and onion on a corn torilla
|Baja Fish Taco
|$8.50
Beer. Battered Fish on a corn tortilla topped with slaw, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo
More about Olde Salt House
SEAFOOD
Olde Salt House
44 Border St, Cohasset
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Purple Cabbage, Spicy Dressing, Cotija, Fresh Avocado