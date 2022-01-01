Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve tacos

Lenny's Hideaway image

 

Lenny's Hideaway

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Kale Taco$7.50
Roasted Sweet Potato and Kale on a corn. tortilla topped, with. crema, pepitas, and cascabel onion oil
Carnitas Taco$7.50
Carnitas, crudo, cilantro and onion on a corn torilla
Baja Fish Taco$8.50
Beer. Battered Fish on a corn tortilla topped with slaw, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo
More about Lenny's Hideaway
FISH TACOS image

SEAFOOD

Olde Salt House

44 Border St, Cohasset

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$20.00
Purple Cabbage, Spicy Dressing, Cotija, Fresh Avocado
More about Olde Salt House
The Daily Press Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

The Daily Press Juice Bar

132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35, Cohasset

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$10.50
chili-pecan crusted cauliflower, red onion, avocado, cilantro, peach-chipotle aioli on two flour tortillas
More about The Daily Press Juice Bar

