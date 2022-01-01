Go
Toast

Coho's Market & Grill

Coho’s is the place to stop for deli delights to satisfy your breakfast or lunch craving. Check out our selection of market items and prepared foods perfect for every occasion.

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Surf Sausage, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
The Park$10.00
Coho’s House Salad made of Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cucumber and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Bayard$10.00
The infamous BLT made with Crispy Hickory smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheatberry Bread
The Bay Harbor$11.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese Caramelized Onions, on a bed of Mixed Greens, with Cranberry Relish, pressed on Ciabatta.
The Philadelphia$12.00
Coho’s version of the Famous Philly Cheese Steak -your choice of Beef or Chicken. With Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll
Canal Tater Tots$5.00
Surf Bacon, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
The Rehoboth$11.00
Turkey Club !–Oven Roasted Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll
Boardwalk Fries$5.00
Crispy extra long skin on fries!
Spice it up with cajun or old bay spice
Build Your Own Sandwich$11.00
Looking for something different (choose 1 Meat and 1 Cheese)?
Choice of bread: white, wheatberry, rye, ciabatta, baguette, brioche bun
Protein: turkey, ham, tuna salad, curry chicken salad with cashews and golden raisins
Cheese: American, cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, Provolone
Pick your toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, spicy mayo, mayo, mustard, pickles, hot peppers
See full menu

Location

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE

REHOBOTH BEACH DE

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cultured Pearl

No reviews yet

Please call 302-227-4217 to place Carryout Orders.
For 26 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Above the Dunes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aqua Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston