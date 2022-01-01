Go
Colada Shop

Experience coffee and cooking the Cuban way!

1405 T STREET NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Spinach & Cheese Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Location

1405 T STREET NW

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
