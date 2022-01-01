Go
Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue

Popular Items

Jamón (ham) Croquetas$3.50
béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham
Spinach & Cheese Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (v) - 1 per order
Colada Shop Cuban$12.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito beef - 1 per order
Guava & Cheese Pastelito$3.75
guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Chicken Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito chicken - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Havana Cold Brew
signature blend over ice
Location

2920 District Avenue

Fairfax VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
