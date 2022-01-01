Colada Shop
Come in and enjoy!
2920 District Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2920 District Avenue
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Alta Strada Mosaic
Alta Strada was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
With our carry out and delivery business, we are now featuring margaritas, sangrias and negronis "to go". Check out our wines too! Thanks for all the support.
Red Apron / BSIDE
Trendy, whole-animal butcher offering sandwiches, charcuterie, beer & wine in old-world digs.