Go
Toast

Colada Shop

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7993 Tuckerman Lane • $

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Yucca Fries$4.95
fried yucca with cilantro aioli
Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Breakfast Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Colada Shop Cuban$12.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Chicken Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Chayote & Black Bean Empanada
chayote (mexican squash), sofrito, black beans, lemon zest, cilantro, & mozzarella
Spinach & Cheese Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Santiago Bowls$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Jamón (ham) Croquetas
béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7993 Tuckerman Lane

Potomac MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Donnell's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gringos and Mariachis

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Street Fare
specializing in street tacos, tequila, mezcal and whiskies

Attman's Potomac Deli

No reviews yet

WE ARE NOW OPEN IN OUR NEW LOCATION! 12505 Park Potomac Avenue
>>>>>>>>>>>> E-GIFT CARDS ARE AVAILABLE!

Quincy's Potomac

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston