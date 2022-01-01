Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

Say-Boy's

On July 1, 1960, Albert & Joan Sabo purchased Country Club Barbeque from her parents, J. Bernard (Punk) & Mary Purdy.

They added two Y’s to their name and called their restaurant

Say-Boy.

They served sizzling steaks, lots of pasta, Broasted chicken, & a variety of home-style cooked specials including roasted turkey dinners with all the trimmings every Sunday.

On July 1, 2001, nephew, Kenneth Sabo purchased Say-Boy, extending the heritage to a third generation.

In addition to keeping traditional favorites, Kenny had introduced new menu selections that have proved to be most popular.

A special Thank You is extended to all of our loyal customers who have made Say-Boy a favorite meeting and eating place in Fairmont.

