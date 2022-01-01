Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Colchester restaurants you'll love

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Colchester

Colchester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try Colchester restaurants

The Plum Tomato image

PIZZA

The Plum Tomato

275 S Main St, Colchester

Avg 4.3 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Piece Tenders$10.99
Choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, oriental raspberry, aloha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Italian, honey mustard, teriyaki or southwest sauce.
1/2 Sammy the Bull$10.99
You'll be forced to squeal after tasting this combo! Chunks of chicken roasted in our brick ovens, bacon, onion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, spinach, and creamy garlic dressing
Skinny Wings$12.99
Choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, oriental raspberry, aloha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Italian, honey mustard, teriyaki or southwest sauce.
More about The Plum Tomato
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image

 

Family Pizza Restaurant - CT

296 S Main St, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$14.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Your Choice of Side - Available with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub
Steak Fries$5.49
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
The Inishmor image

 

The Inishmor

20 Main Street, Colchester

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
More about The Inishmor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Colchester

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston