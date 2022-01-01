Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Plum Tomato image

PIZZA

The Plum Tomato

275 S Main St, Colchester

Avg 4.3 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
More about The Plum Tomato
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image

 

Family Pizza Restaurant - CT

296 S Main St, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Choice of Side
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Cake

Tacos

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston