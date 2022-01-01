Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Colchester
/
Colchester
/
Carrot Cake
Colchester restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA
The Plum Tomato
275 S Main St, Colchester
Avg 4.3
(772 reviews)
Deli Carrot Cake
$4.49
More about The Plum Tomato
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
296 S Main St, Colchester
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$6.99
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
