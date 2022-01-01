Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

The Plum Tomato image

PIZZA

The Plum Tomato - Colchester

275 S Main St, Colchester

Avg 4.3 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.99
More about The Plum Tomato - Colchester
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image

 

Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT

296 S Main St, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad with Chicken$14.99
More about Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Chef Salad

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston