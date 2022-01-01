Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar salad in
Colchester
/
Colchester
/
Chicken Caesar Salad
Colchester restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
PIZZA
The Plum Tomato - Colchester
275 S Main St, Colchester
Avg 4.3
(772 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
$10.99
More about The Plum Tomato - Colchester
Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
296 S Main St, Colchester
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad with Chicken
$14.99
More about Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
