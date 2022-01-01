Chicken salad in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Plum Tomato
PIZZA
The Plum Tomato
275 S Main St, Colchester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
|Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
|$11.99
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
296 S Main St, Colchester
|Chicken BLT Salad
|$15.99
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Bacon
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Cucumber
|Ceasar Salad with Chicken
|$14.99