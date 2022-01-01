Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Colchester
/
Colchester
/
Waffles
Colchester restaurants that serve waffles
PIZZA
The Plum Tomato
275 S Main St, Colchester
Avg 4.3
(772 reviews)
Waffle Fries
$5.99
Crispy and delicious!
More about The Plum Tomato
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
296 S Main St, Colchester
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$7.49
Large Homestyle Malted Waffle
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT
