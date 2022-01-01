Colchester restaurants you'll love
Colchester's top cuisines
Must-try Colchester restaurants
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
BURGER BAR & GRILL
831 College Parkway, Colchester
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheddar Burger -
|$11.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked back, lettuce, tomato, and onion
|Big Baconator -
|$14.99
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.99
Basket of fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce
More about Spanked Puppy
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Popular items
|Traditional Poutine
|$7.95
Our hand cut fries, gravy & melted Vermont cheese curds.
|Prime Rib Dinner
The Famous Puppy Prime Rib: seasoned with our house seasoning, slow roasted to perfection and hand carved served with a choice of potato and veggie of the day.
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$11.95
Shaved steak served on toasted French bread with sauteed peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese, with a side of handcut fries.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
8 oz. grilled the way you want it cheeseburger...
|California Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled or Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar mix and guacamole all wrapped into a spinach and herb tortilla.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.