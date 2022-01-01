Colchester restaurants you'll love

Colchester restaurants
Toast
  • Colchester

Colchester's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Colchester restaurants

BURGER BAR & GRILL image

 

BURGER BAR & GRILL

831 College Parkway, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Burger -$11.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked back, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Big Baconator -$14.99
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise
Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Basket of fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Poutine$7.95
Our hand cut fries, gravy & melted Vermont cheese curds.
Prime Rib Dinner
The Famous Puppy Prime Rib: seasoned with our house seasoning, slow roasted to perfection and hand carved served with a choice of potato and veggie of the day.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$11.95
Shaved steak served on toasted French bread with sauteed peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese, with a side of handcut fries.
More about Spanked Puppy
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$10.99
8 oz. grilled the way you want it cheeseburger...
California Chicken Club Wrap$11.99
Grilled or Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar mix and guacamole all wrapped into a spinach and herb tortilla.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Athen's Diner image

 

Athen's Diner

46 Highpoint Center, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Athen's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Colchester

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
