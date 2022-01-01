Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Colchester

Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve caesar salad

BURGER BAR & GRILL image

 

BURGER BAR & GRILL

831 College Parkway, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$3.99
Fresh romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large-Caesar Salad$7.95
Fresh crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our own "House" Caesar dressing.
Add Chicken for $3
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Kid's Chicken Caesar Salad$7.95
choice of Chicken served over a small bed of romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Spanked Puppy
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, lemon and anchovies topped with croutons and your choice of Plain or Cajun grilled chicken.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

