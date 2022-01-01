Caesar salad in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve caesar salad
BURGER BAR & GRILL
831 College Parkway, Colchester
|Caesar Salad
|$3.99
Fresh romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Large-Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Fresh crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our own "House" Caesar dressing.
Add Chicken for $3
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
|Kid's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.95
choice of Chicken served over a small bed of romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.