Chef salad in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve chef salad
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Chef's Salad
|$10.95
Fresh crisp greens and assorted vegetables, topped with ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese and Vermont cheddar cheese.
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese blend, turkey, ham and roast beef.
|Chicken Chef Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.