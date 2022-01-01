Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve chef salad

Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Salad$10.95
Fresh crisp greens and assorted vegetables, topped with ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese and Vermont cheddar cheese.
More about Spanked Puppy
Item pic

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese blend, turkey, ham and roast beef.
Chicken Chef Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Lobster Rolls

Clams

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston