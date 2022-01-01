Chicken salad in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Spanked Puppy
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
|Kid's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.95
choice of Chicken served over a small bed of romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
|Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
|$12.95
Grilled garlic-herb chicken nestled on a bed of fresh greens with assorted seasonal vegetables.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|Chicken Chef Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, lemon and anchovies topped with croutons and your choice of Plain or Cajun grilled chicken.