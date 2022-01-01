Chicken sandwiches in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Spanked Puppy
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Choice of plain or teriyaki grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato served with a side of fries.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a glossy grilled roll.
Have it tossed in a wing sauce for $1 more.
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Bread Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted LeBus Bun.