Chicken sandwiches in Colchester

Colchester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Choice of plain or teriyaki grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato served with a side of fries.
More about Spanked Puppy
Item pic

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a glossy grilled roll.
Have it tossed in a wing sauce for $1 more.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Bread Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted LeBus Bun.
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

