Chili in Colchester

Colchester restaurants that serve chili
BURGER BAR & GRILL
831 College Parkway, Colchester
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Dog
$10.99
House Chili
$4.99
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
No reviews yet
Beef Chili and Cheese
$7.95
Housemade chili topped with shredded cheese. Add Jalapeños for 1.00
More about Spanked Puppy
