Garden salad in Colchester

Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

 

New York Pizza Oven

794 W Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
More about New York Pizza Oven
Spanked Puppy image

 

The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large-Garden Salad$7.95
Garden Salad$5.95
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$13.00
Grilled garlic-herb chicken nestled on a bed of fresh greens with assorted seasonal vegetables.
More about The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub

