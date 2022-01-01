Lobster rolls in Colchester

1/4lb of Maine and Nova Scotia knuckle and claw meat, served New England style (cold lobster meat, tossed with a light lemon mayo, diced celery, salt & pepper, on a bed of shredded lettuce) or Connecticut style (some could argue this is the Original Roll, hot lobster meat on a bun served with drawn butter). All Lobster rolls are served on a fresh, locally baked & buttered roll - split along the top, with our legendary coleslaw and french fries.

