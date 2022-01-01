Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve lobsters

86d96f8c-d99f-4feb-9544-138bc082003f image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$26.95
1/4lb of Maine and Nova Scotia knuckle and claw meat, served New England style (cold lobster meat, tossed with a light lemon mayo, diced celery, salt & pepper, on a bed of shredded lettuce) or Connecticut style (some could argue this is the Original Roll, hot lobster meat on a bun served with drawn butter). All Lobster rolls are served on a fresh, locally baked & buttered roll - split along the top, with our legendary coleslaw and french fries.
More about Spanked Puppy
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$21.99
Lobster Roll served hot with butter or cold with mayo, onion and celery, served with choice of side and Cole slaw.
Lobster Poutine$21.99
House cut fries, lobster bisque, lobster meat, cheese curds
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Green Beans

Mac And Cheese

Corn Dogs

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Prime Ribs

Grilled Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston