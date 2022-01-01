Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Colchester

Colchester restaurants that serve nachos

Spanked Puppy image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$6.95
Create you own nachos starting with cheese and add your veggies of choice. ADD Beef or Chicken $3 ADD Steak 4$
Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Spanked Puppy
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Layer Veggie Nachos$9.99
Single or Double Layered Tortilla Chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese ( jalapeños, black olives on request) served with sour cream and salsa.
Single Layer Loaded Nachos$11.99
Single or Double Layered Tortilla chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese with your choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken, Plain or Taco Beef or BBQ pulled pork. (Jalapeños and black olives upon request)
More about Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern

