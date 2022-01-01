Nachos in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve nachos
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Nachos
|$6.95
Create you own nachos starting with cheese and add your veggies of choice. ADD Beef or Chicken $3 ADD Steak 4$
Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
|Single Layer Veggie Nachos
|$9.99
Single or Double Layered Tortilla Chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese ( jalapeños, black olives on request) served with sour cream and salsa.
|Single Layer Loaded Nachos
|$11.99
Single or Double Layered Tortilla chips loaded with diced tomato, onion, green peppers and cheese with your choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken, Plain or Taco Beef or BBQ pulled pork. (Jalapeños and black olives upon request)