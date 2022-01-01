Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

BURGER BAR & GRILL image

 

BURGER BAR & GRILL

831 College Parkway, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak -$13.99
Fresh sliced steak, topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
888ea4f7-e90d-4806-880b-0657e7fe0225 image

 

Spanked Puppy

116 Main Street, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.95
Shaved steak served on toasted French bread with sauteed peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese, with a side of handcut fries.
More about Spanked Puppy
Philly Cheesesteak image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Shaved Beef with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Pancakes

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Green Beans

Boneless Wings

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston