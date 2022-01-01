Philly cheesesteaks in Colchester
Colchester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
BURGER BAR & GRILL
831 College Parkway, Colchester
|Philly Cheese Steak -
|$13.99
Fresh sliced steak, topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Spanked Puppy
116 Main Street, Colchester
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Shaved steak served on toasted French bread with sauteed peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese, with a side of handcut fries.