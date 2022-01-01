Go
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar

Cold Brew Bar is a neighbor-centric gathering place serving clean, handcrafted food and beverages with empathy and edge.
We’re impacting the world by radically serving our neighborhoods high-quality goods in unprecedented and honest ways.

777 Memorial Drive SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Toast (NF)$8.75
Nitro Cold Brew$5.00
Acai Berry Smoothie Bowl (GF, DF, NF, V)$11.50
Latte$4.50
One part Wild Rooster Espresso and five parts micro-foamed milk.
(12 oz)
Matcha Latte$6.00
Drip Coffee$2.75
Fresh brewed True North.
(12 oz)
Avocado Smash Toast (DF, NF, V)$7.25
Scrambled Egg$2.25
Vanilla Cardomam Latte$5.50
Keto Bowl (GF, NF)$11.00
peppered bacon, smoked sea salt, wilted kale, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and toasted hemp seeds.
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
