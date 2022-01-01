Go
Toast

Colden Country Inn Inc

Fine Dining @ Pub Prices!! Something For Everyone, Down Home Atmosphere. From Prime Rib to Fresh Seafood To Pizza & Wings Or Try Our Famous REUBENS..

8815 State Road

No reviews yet

Location

8815 State Road

Colden NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday2:30 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday2:30 pm - 4:00 am
Friday2:30 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday2:30 pm - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Colden Mill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOCO Kitchen

No reviews yet

BOCO Kitchen

Steelbound Brewery

No reviews yet

Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Springville, NY.

189

No reviews yet

Whiskey & other brown spirits are the specialty of this hip bar with a modern pub menu & live music.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston