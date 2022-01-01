Go
Toast

ColdFish

Come in and enjoy!

1750 N Federal Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1750 N Federal Hwy

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1350 Ocean LLC d/b/a Sushi Beach Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anne Marie's Pizza & Wine Co.

No reviews yet

Our second location has finally opened! Stop in and see what all the hype is about. Our family is cooking up all the favorite Italian-american dishes and NY Style Pizza's of your dreams. Dine-in, carry-out, and delivery options available. Ask about our VIP Wine Club! All members receive free wine and 10% off for life!

Living Green

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston