Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Benton
  • /
  • Coleman's Steakhouse - 1269 Old Hwy 16
A map showing the location of Coleman's Steakhouse - 1269 Old Hwy 16View gallery

Coleman's Steakhouse - 1269 Old Hwy 16

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1269 Old Hwy 16

Benton, MS 39039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1269 Old Hwy 16, Benton MS 39039

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ribeye's Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
70 Old Benton Road Yazoo City, MS 39194
View restaurantnext
Plato Feliz Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
115 Livingston Church Road Flora, MS 39071
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Restaurant - 1537 W Peace St.
orange starNo Reviews
1537 W Peace St. Canton, MS 39046
View restaurantnext
THE DAILY SCOOP - 109 W Peace St
orange starNo Reviews
109 W Peace St Canton, MS 39046
View restaurantnext
Soulshine Pizza- Gluckstadt - Gluckstadt
orange starNo Reviews
154 Calhoun Station Parkway, Suites A&B Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 - Gluckstadt
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2 Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Benton

Madison

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Clinton

No reviews yet

Flowood

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coleman's Steakhouse - 1269 Old Hwy 16

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston