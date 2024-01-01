Coleman's Steakhouse - 1269 Old Hwy 16
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
1269 Old Hwy 16, Benton MS 39039
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Soulshine Pizza- Gluckstadt - Gluckstadt
No Reviews
154 Calhoun Station Parkway, Suites A&B Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant