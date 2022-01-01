Go
Toast

Cole's Public House

Fun upbeat Gastropub with seasonal ingredients.
Current Hours of Operation:
Mon: Closed
Tue-Thu: 3pm-9pm
Fri-Sat: 11:30am-10pm
Sun: 12pm-8pm

SANDWICHES

209 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun, Served Plain Unless Toppings Requested
Glazed Salmon$25.00
Ginger & Teriyaki Glazed Salmon | Braised Bok Choy | Baby Carrots | Miso Broth
Cole's Public House Burger$12.00
House Blend Burger Patty, with Your Choice of Toppings & Cheese. Brioche Bun
Truffle Fries$6.00
Shoestring Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Dijon Sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips
Confit Chicken Wings$13.00
Confit Chicken Wings | House Spicy Plum BBQ or Sriracha Dry Rub
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Made to Order Mac! Traditional Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta
Meatloaf & Mash$17.00
All Beef Terrine, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Veal Demi Glace & Crispy Onions
Apple & Brie Burger$14.00
House Blend Burger Patty, Brie Cheese, Sliced Apples, Bacon, Honey Dijon Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bread
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.00
Garlic & Herb Cheese, Fig Jam, Balsamic Reduction
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

209 S Main St

Amherst OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ziggys Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

No reviews yet

modern Mexican | craft cocktails

The Brew Kettle

No reviews yet

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

Cork Tree Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston