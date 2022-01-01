Go
Toast
  • /
  • Amherst
  • /
  • Cole's Public House -DONT USE

Cole's Public House -DONT USE

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

209 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

209 S Main St

Amherst OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cork Tree Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

No reviews yet

modern Mexican | craft cocktails

Ziggys Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brew Kettle

No reviews yet

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston