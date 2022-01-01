Colfax restaurants you'll love

Colfax restaurants
Toast
  • Colfax

Colfax's top cuisines

Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try Colfax restaurants

Rollins Lake image

 

Rollins Lake

26909 Rollins Lake Rd, Colfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
47 Beach Hut Deli image

 

47 Beach Hut Deli

555 South Auburn St., Colfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza image

 

Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza

230 S Auburn St., Colfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$10.45
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / sea salt / basil / evoo
Cheese$10.95
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / aged mozzarella
Combinazione$14.75
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / sausage / meatball / red onions / bell peppers / parmesan
Dine n Dash Pub & Grill image

 

Dine n Dash Pub & Grill

1516 South Canyon Way, Colfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
