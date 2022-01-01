Colfax restaurants you'll love
Rollins Lake
26909 Rollins Lake Rd, Colfax
|Popular items
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
47 Beach Hut Deli
555 South Auburn St., Colfax
|Popular items
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza
230 S Auburn St., Colfax
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$10.45
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / sea salt / basil / evoo
|Cheese
|$10.95
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / aged mozzarella
|Combinazione
|$14.75
red sauce / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / sausage / meatball / red onions / bell peppers / parmesan
Dine n Dash Pub & Grill
1516 South Canyon Way, Colfax