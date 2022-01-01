Colibri Mexican Bistro
Colibri Mexican Bistro lies in the heart of San Francisco's bustling Theatre District, just a block west of Union Square. Spanish for "hummingbird," Colibri combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine in a charming, turn of the century cantina setting. This warm and inviting eatery is reminiscent of Mexico City restaurants of the 1900's, decorated with classic Spanish paintings and accentuated by a vast collection of uniquely shaped and rare tequila bottles. Filled with energy, Colibri projects black and white 1940's Latino-film clips at the front of the house, while the open kitchen in back provides glimpses of its colorful cuisine in different stages of completions. Boosting a knowledgeable staff and attentive, sociable management, Colibri is dedicated to providing a memorable dining experience for both tourist and locals alike.
50 Moraga Avenue
50 Moraga Avenue
San Francisco CA
