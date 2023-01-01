Go
A map showing the location of Colima - 2116 Golden Leaf CtView gallery

Colima - 2116 Golden Leaf Ct

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2116 Golden Leaf Ct

Modesto, CA 95355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2116 Golden Leaf Ct, Modesto CA 95355

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Coffee Rd. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - Mobile Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Mobile Food Truck MODESTO, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Floyd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Floyd Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Grill Mi
orange starNo Reviews
3848 McHenry Ave Modesto, CA 95356
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
The Tap Room Pub and Grub - 3948 Sylvan Avenue Ste.301
orange starNo Reviews
3948 Sylvan Avenue Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Camp 4 Wine Café
orange star4.7 • 1,485
1508 10th St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Modesto

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Colima - 2116 Golden Leaf Ct

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston