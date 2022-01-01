Go
Toast

ARCHIVE -- Colita Online Ordering

Come in and enjoy!

5400 Penn Ave. S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegetarian Colita Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions$50.00
Roasted mixed mushrooms and locally foraged ramps, 8 fresh masa tortillas, spring pea salad, 2 piece corn elote on the cob, cilantro, salsa negra, black bean hummus, fermented Fresno hot sauce, Serrano chili
Lambrusco$16.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
Dry sparkling$25.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
6-pack of Tecate Lager$9.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
Add Churros Dulces$10.00
Colita Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions$70.00
1/2 rack of tamarind glazed pork ribs, 8 oz. Berkshire pork shoulder, 8 fresh masa tortillas, 2 corn elotes on the cob, spring pea salad, fermented fresno hot sauce and pineapple salsa.
Refreshing white wine$20.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
Light red wine$25.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
Refreshing rose wine$25.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
6-pack of Dos XX Lager$9.00
limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID
See full menu

Location

5400 Penn Ave. S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Wagon Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Dine-in, Bar, Patio, Carside pickup & Contactless Delivery.

Colita

No reviews yet

Oaxacan inspired BBQ

Café Cerés

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Lola

No reviews yet

A Korean immigrant, inspired by the pure love of food, joy, and her mother’s own delicious cooking, quits her day job, opens an artisan pizza pie place and names it after her dog. There’s no need to be overly patriotic here, but is there anything more American than that? Yep, sometimes dreams do come true.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston