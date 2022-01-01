Go
Toast

Colita

Oaxacan inspired BBQ

BBQ

5400 Penn Avenue South • $$

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)

Popular Items

GREEN CHILE PORK TACOS$17.00
tomatillo, queso, onion, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
MASA & GUAC$11.00
guacamole, hummus, peanut, guajillo salsa
CHARRED EGGPLANT TOSTADA$16.00
roasted tomato, tamarind, sesame, lime, buratta
*2 per order*
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
TUNA TOSTADA *$18.00
raw tuna, avocado, sesame, tomato jam, cilantro, celery leaf
*2 Per Order*
TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TACO$17.00
pickled jalapeños, cabbage, chili mayo, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
CORN ELOTE$13.00
chipotle mayo, cotija, serrano, tajin
CHURROS$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
LAMB BARBACOA TACO$17.00
anchovy, caper berries, onions, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
TLAYUDA$15.00
black beans, corn, fresno, scallion, chihuahua & Oaxaca queso, herbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5400 Penn Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ARCHIVE -- Colita Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Café Cerés

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Wagon Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Dine-in, Bar, Patio, Carside pickup & Contactless Delivery.

Pizzeria Lola

No reviews yet

A Korean immigrant, inspired by the pure love of food, joy, and her mother’s own delicious cooking, quits her day job, opens an artisan pizza pie place and names it after her dog. There’s no need to be overly patriotic here, but is there anything more American than that? Yep, sometimes dreams do come true.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston