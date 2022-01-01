Go
Toast

Collective Fare Kitchen & Market

Kitchen & Market featuring plant-forward eats and fresh groceries - ensuring everyone gets a seat at the table with dignity
{Catering | Kitchen & Market | Agrofoods}

SANDWICHES

154 Clinton Avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Flatbread Pizza$4.00
Cauliflower Mac & Cheese$6.00
Gluten free & Vegetarian made cheese sauce, cheddar, mozzarella & American Cheese
GGC - Greens Grilled Cheese$9.00
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese w/ Good Greens Sauce on Sourdough
BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast$4.50
Get Your Morning Off to a Great Start YOUR WAY! Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Morning Toastie$7.00
Toasted Sourdough Bread, Almond Butter, Banana, & Seasonal Berries w/ Chia Sprinkle (Vegan/Whole Plan) [Nut Allergies? sub Sunflower Butter]
Tacos$2.00
SOUL BOWL$10.00
Choose from one of our signature bases, protein of your choice, any of our many fixins', and make it saucy with one of our signature sauces.
The Belmont$12.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Kale & Cabbage Slaw w/ Garlic Aioli & BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun
Saucy Greens$5.00
Our signature seasonal braised greens
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

154 Clinton Avenue

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn Public House

No reviews yet

Everyone's favorite neighborhood pub located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Currently open for indoor dining, delivery and curbside pick up.

Lilly's Pizza Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saraghina Caffè

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Halalbee's (Brooklyn)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston