Collective Pour
Come in and enjoy!
340 North Neil Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
340 North Neil Street
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
Outstanding Thin Crust Pizza and Billiards.
Maize at the Station
Come in and enjoy!
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.
Guido's Bar and Grill
Guido's Is THE Sports Bar in Downtown Champaign. Burgers, Appetizers, Salads and More. Order Food Online at guidosbar.com