Colleen’s is a quaint neighborhood cafe that loves being a part of this community!
We take great pride in making house made pastries, breakfast and lunch, along with serving high quality coffee from local roasters and Intelligentsia coffee.
Colleen's specializes in Signature Shortbread cookies, decorating them into beautiful works of art!
Turkey Avocado BLT$12.00
bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic mayo, toasted sourdough
Snickerdoodle$2.00
Bacon Biscuit$9.00
two eggs, cheddar, and bacon on house made biscuit
Gooey Butter$2.00
Colleen's Chocolate Chip$2.00
Strawberry Scone$4.00
with Lemon Glaze
Death by Chocolate$2.00
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach
Latte$4.00
7337 Forsyth Boulevard

Saint Louis MO

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
