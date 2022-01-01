College Park restaurants you'll love
More about The Hall-CP
The Hall-CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
|Popular items
|12" Triple Pepp
|$15.00
|Street Cauliflower
|$11.00
|12" Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
More about The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Popular items
|Baskets
|$4.00
Beer Battered Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings served with Texas Petal Sauce or Sweet Potato Fries tossed in a honey brown sugar glaze.
|Buffalo Tenders
|$10.00
Our jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of mild, buffalo, Carolina Reaper, or Mango Habanero, with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping with fries, tots or onion rings
|Cowboy Burger
|$15.00
Classic burger, smothered in Bourbon BBQ glaze, cheddar cheese, bacon and onion rings a on brioche
More about The Board and Brew
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
Battered chicken breast, buffalo sauce, romaine, sliced tomato and crumbled blue cheese
|Mike’s Mistake
|$14.25
Orange-spice marinated chicken breast, goat cheese cream, french fries, lettuce and tomato on toasted ciabatta
|Southwestern Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
over-easy egg, bacon, Swiss, avocado cream, fried tomato and arugula served on a jalapeno-everything bagel
More about Taqueria Habanero
TACOS
Taqueria Habanero
8147 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
|Burritos
|$13.00
Rice, black beans, green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. 10
|Side Rice and Beans
|$5.00
Red Rice & Black Beans.