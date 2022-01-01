College Park restaurants you'll love

Go
College Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • College Park

College Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try College Park restaurants

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall-CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Triple Pepp$15.00
Street Cauliflower$11.00
12" Buffalo Chicken$15.00
More about The Hall-CP
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 3.2 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baskets$4.00
Beer Battered Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings served with Texas Petal Sauce or Sweet Potato Fries tossed in a honey brown sugar glaze.
Buffalo Tenders$10.00
Our jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of mild, buffalo, Carolina Reaper, or Mango Habanero, with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping with fries, tots or onion rings
Cowboy Burger$15.00
Classic burger, smothered in Bourbon BBQ glaze, cheddar cheese, bacon and onion rings a on brioche
More about The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
The Board and Brew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
Battered chicken breast, buffalo sauce, romaine, sliced tomato and crumbled blue cheese
Mike’s Mistake$14.25
Orange-spice marinated chicken breast, goat cheese cream, french fries, lettuce and tomato on toasted ciabatta
Southwestern Egg Sandwich$8.00
over-easy egg, bacon, Swiss, avocado cream, fried tomato and arugula served on a jalapeno-everything bagel
More about The Board and Brew
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS

Taqueria Habanero

8147 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
Burritos$13.00
Rice, black beans, green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. 10
Side Rice and Beans$5.00
Red Rice & Black Beans.
More about Taqueria Habanero
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4734 Cherry Hill Road, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Lasagna D$19.00
Penne Vodka Sauce D$17.00
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
More about Mamma Lucia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in College Park

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near College Park to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston