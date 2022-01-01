Cake in College Park
College Park restaurants that serve cake
More about The Hall-CP
The Hall-CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
|Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
|Charm City Crab Cake
|$23.00
More about The Board and Brew
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Milk Chocolate- Custard Cake
|$8.00
with espresso caramel, toasted almonds and creme fraiche ice cream
|The Keyboard Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate and Vanilla Pound Cakes, Dark and White Chocolate Bavarian Creams served with Strawberry Sauce
|Not Your Bubby's Spiced Apple Cake
|$7.50
Hard Spiced Apple Cake with Caramel Sauce and Moorenko's Vanilla Ice Cream