Cake in College Park

College Park restaurants
College Park restaurants that serve cake

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall-CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Charm City Crab Cake$23.00
The Board and Brew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milk Chocolate- Custard Cake$8.00
with espresso caramel, toasted almonds and creme fraiche ice cream
The Keyboard Cake$8.00
Chocolate and Vanilla Pound Cakes, Dark and White Chocolate Bavarian Creams served with Strawberry Sauce
Not Your Bubby's Spiced Apple Cake$7.50
Hard Spiced Apple Cake with Caramel Sauce and Moorenko's Vanilla Ice Cream
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4734 Cherry Hill Road, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Cake$7.00
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Lemon Cake$7.00
