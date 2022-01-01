Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
College Park
/
College Park
/
Chicken Sandwiches
College Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about The Hall CP
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew College Park
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
Avg 4.4
(2429 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Special
$15.00
More about The Board and Brew College Park
