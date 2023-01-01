Crab cakes in College Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

College Park restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Charm City Crab Cake$23.00
More about The Hall CP
Consumer pic

 

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Entree$26.50
One pan seared crabcake, Served with Hickory Grilled Corn, topped wtih Garlic Remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

