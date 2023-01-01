Crab cakes in College Park
College Park restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about The Hall CP
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
|Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
|Charm City Crab Cake
|$23.00
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park
|Crab Cake Entree
|$26.50
One pan seared crabcake, Served with Hickory Grilled Corn, topped wtih Garlic Remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries