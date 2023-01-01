Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in College Park

Go
College Park restaurants
Toast

College Park restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about The Hall CP
Consumer pic

 

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Tacos$26.00
Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

Browse other tasty dishes in College Park

Mixed Green Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

French Toast

Pudding

Avocado Toast

Map

More near College Park to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston