Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
College Park
/
College Park
/
Fish Tacos
College Park restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$17.00
More about The Hall CP
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park
No reviews yet
Blackened Fish Tacos
$26.00
Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
Browse other tasty dishes in College Park
Mixed Green Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
French Toast
Pudding
Avocado Toast
More near College Park to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Lanham
No reviews yet
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston