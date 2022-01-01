Mac and cheese in College Park
College Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Cstone Mac N Cheese
|$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy Gouda & cheddar sauce & baked.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.50
Parmesan, jack and cheddar cheeses combined with macaroni