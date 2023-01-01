Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in College Park

College Park restaurants
Toast

College Park restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park

7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Creamy Cheese, Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Chips and Fresh Salsa
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Rawbar - College Park
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 3.2 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Baby spinach, artichokes, jalapeños and cheese all blended together served with crostini and tri-color tortilla chips
More about The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

