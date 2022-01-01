College Station breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in College Station

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave image

SANDWICHES

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

2307 Texas Ave, College Station

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Cream Cheese$1.15
Traditional Kolache
Small Plain Sausage$1.09
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
Slovacek Sausage$2.59
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
More about Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
Kolache Rolf's image

SANDWICHES

Kolache Rolf's

800 Earl Rudder, College Station

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Square$2.69
Sauasge or Chorizo with Scambled Eggs and Cheese baked inside our fresh kolache bread
Cherry$1.15
Traditional Kolache
Apricot$1.15
Traditional Kolache
More about Kolache Rolf's
MESS Waffles, Etc. image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MESS Waffles, Etc.

170 Century Square Dr, College Station

Avg 4.7 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MESS Breakfast$9.80
Waffle with protein, eggs, potato bites, syrup
Up, Cluck, & Away$8.60
Fried chicken, buffalo, ranch, mac & cheese
Nutella Waffle$7.00
Regular size Nutella Waffle
More about MESS Waffles, Etc.

