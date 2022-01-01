College Station dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
SANDWICHES
Kolache Rolf's
800 Earl Rudder, College Station
|Popular items
|Breakfast Square
|$2.69
Sauasge or Chorizo with Scambled Eggs and Cheese baked inside our fresh kolache bread
|Cherry
|$1.15
Traditional Kolache
|Apricot
|$1.15
Traditional Kolache
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland
1102 Harvey road, College Station
|Popular items
|14" Pizza Build Your Own
|$13.65
1 Topping Pizza...addition Toppings $1.35
|1 Marinara
|$0.65
Pizza Sauce
|1 Jalapeno Ranch
|$0.65
Homemade Jalapeno Ranch
The Coffee Lab
Changes Daily, College Station
|Popular items
|Hot Chai
|$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
|Iced Latte
|$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
|Honey Oolong Tea
|$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.