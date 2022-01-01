College Station food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in College Station
More about OhMyGogi!
OhMyGogi!
203 1st st, College Station
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
|Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla
|$9.00
Bulgogi Beef, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
|Bulgogi Beef Melt
|$10.00
Bulgogi Beef, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo
More about The Coffee Lab
The Coffee Lab
Changes Daily, College Station
|Popular items
|Hot Chai
|$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
|Iced Latte
|$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
|Honey Oolong Tea
|$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.
More about CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen
4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00
Fries may vary.. we use steak fries or waffle fries.
|Ed's Cream Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Beef Patty, Deep Fried Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Roasted 3-Pepper Blend, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles.
Fries NOT included.
|Mini Mac Burger
|$9.00
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & Lettuce.
Fries NOT included.