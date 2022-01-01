College Station food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in College Station

OhMyGogi! image

 

OhMyGogi!

203 1st st, College Station

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$7.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla$9.00
Bulgogi Beef, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Melt$10.00
Bulgogi Beef, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo
More about OhMyGogi!
The Coffee Lab image

 

The Coffee Lab

Changes Daily, College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chai$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
Iced Latte$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
Honey Oolong Tea$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.
More about The Coffee Lab
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen image

 

CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen

4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Fries may vary.. we use steak fries or waffle fries.
Ed's Cream Cheese Burger$13.00
Beef Patty, Deep Fried Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Roasted 3-Pepper Blend, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles.
Fries NOT included.
Mini Mac Burger$9.00
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & Lettuce.
Fries NOT included.
More about CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen

