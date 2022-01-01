College Station Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in College Station

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
More about MasFajitas
OhMyGogi! image

 

OhMyGogi!

203 1st st, College Station

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$7.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla$9.00
Bulgogi Beef, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Melt$10.00
Bulgogi Beef, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo
More about OhMyGogi!
Corn Fusion image

 

Corn Fusion

1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman), College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Corn Cup 12oz$5.00
12oz Street Corn. Choose between white or yellow corn, then top it off, dress it and sauce it to your appetite!
Classic Corn Cup 12oz$4.75
Classic Street Corn
Includes: Corn, Mayo, Butter, Queso Fresco, Lime and Chile Sauce or Valentina Sauce
Corn Bowl$8.00
More about Corn Fusion
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

1099 University Dr., College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in College Station

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Salmon

Enchiladas

Carbonara

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Waffles

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston