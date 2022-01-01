College Station Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in College Station
MasFajitas
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
Popular items
Queso Blanco
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Queso Dip
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
OhMyGogi!
203 1st st, College Station
Popular items
Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla
|$9.00
Bulgogi Beef, 10" Flour Tortilla, Colby Jack, Chilled Kimchi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
Bulgogi Beef Melt
|$10.00
Bulgogi Beef, Texas Toast, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayo
Corn Fusion
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman), College Station
Popular items
Build Your Own Corn Cup 12oz
|$5.00
12oz Street Corn. Choose between white or yellow corn, then top it off, dress it and sauce it to your appetite!
Classic Corn Cup 12oz
|$4.75
Classic Street Corn
Includes: Corn, Mayo, Butter, Queso Fresco, Lime and Chile Sauce or Valentina Sauce
Corn Bowl
|$8.00